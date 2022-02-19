The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of HNI worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HNI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HNI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in HNI by 46.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HNI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in HNI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.93. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. HNI’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,522 shares of company stock worth $2,437,457 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

