The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 804 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,131 shares of company stock worth $2,642,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX opened at $43.96 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $781.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

