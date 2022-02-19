The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The RMR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $927.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

