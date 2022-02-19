The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 154.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 190.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $9,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR opened at $29.45 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $927.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

