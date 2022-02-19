The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMUUY stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

