The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $17,854,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.58.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

