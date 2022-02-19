The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Update

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TJX Companies stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.58.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

