The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Update

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 877.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,577,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,958 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 806.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,909 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
