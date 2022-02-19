The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Update

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 877.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,577,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,958 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 806.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,909 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

