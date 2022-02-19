The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.99 billion and the lowest is $8.86 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.75 billion to $36.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $38.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $170.63. 1,166,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.00. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $174.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after buying an additional 887,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

