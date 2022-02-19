The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Raised by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $31.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.