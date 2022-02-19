Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 147,749 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,749 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $130,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,657 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,981,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,428,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.32.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.