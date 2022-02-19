Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 335,677 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,677 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.33% of AppLovin worth $89,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,620,662 shares of company stock worth $694,062,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 911.13.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

