Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $84.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $84,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.29. The stock has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

