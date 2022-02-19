Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.40% of ANSYS worth $118,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 220.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $299.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.49. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

