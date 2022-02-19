Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 289,889 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,889 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of Johnson Controls International worth $102,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

