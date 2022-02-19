thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.25 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €16.25 ($18.47) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.86 ($15.75).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.89 ($10.10) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.24. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

