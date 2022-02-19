Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,025,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

EWA stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.