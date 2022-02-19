Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Exelon by 102.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

