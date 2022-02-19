Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

