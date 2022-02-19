Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.