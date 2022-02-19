Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) versus B2gold (NYSE:BTG) Head to Head Contrast

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and B2gold (NYSE:BTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2gold has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.6% of B2gold shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and B2gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -28.95% -27.73% B2gold 26.32% 15.30% 12.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and B2gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -4.67 B2gold $1.79 billion 2.43 $628.06 million $0.43 9.56

B2gold has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Timberline Resources and B2gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A B2gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2gold has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 125.06%. Given B2gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe B2gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

B2gold beats Timberline Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Paiute, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

About B2gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.