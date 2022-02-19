TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a top pick rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.58.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

