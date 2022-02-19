TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.86 ($0.03). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43.
About TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA)
