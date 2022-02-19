Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TTC opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toro has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toro will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.