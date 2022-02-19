Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,014 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $346.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.23 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

