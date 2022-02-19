Toroso Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 141.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $103.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

