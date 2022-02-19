Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,616.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,418.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,365.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.29.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.