Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

