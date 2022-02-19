Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after buying an additional 624,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.