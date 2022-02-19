Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after buying an additional 624,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
MNST stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63.
Monster Beverage Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
