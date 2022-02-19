TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,428 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Masco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

NYSE:MAS opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.