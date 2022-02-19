TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after buying an additional 683,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $53,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after buying an additional 289,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

