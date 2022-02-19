TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,283 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

NYSE KEYS opened at $160.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average of $180.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

