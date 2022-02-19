TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 67.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after acquiring an additional 429,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $214.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.26, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.23 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

