TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,044 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE CNC opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.