Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.08

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.08 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 20.79 ($0.28). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 21.83 ($0.30), with a volume of 53,625 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65.
