Tranche Finance (SLICE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,342.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $50,342.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00037656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00106131 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

