TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.99. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransUnion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 33.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.79. 1,409,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,400. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

