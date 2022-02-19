Travala.com Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.13 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $69.75 million and $6.13 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.04 or 0.06849415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,045.56 or 0.99848661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003223 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,529,837 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.