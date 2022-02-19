Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

TPH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 52.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

