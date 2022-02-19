Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

TSE stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

