Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Triton International in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. Triton International has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,779. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triton International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Triton International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Triton International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

