Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed with Triton International's efforts to reward shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Last October, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 14% to 65 cents per share. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Triton repurchased 1.1 million shares and an additional 0.7 million shares through Feb 11, 2022. Strong trade volumes and container demand is driving the company’s top line, mainly due to which its shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Triton expects container demand to remain strong through 2022. The alignment between container supply and demand is likely to be better in the current year. However, rise in administrative expenses (up 10.9% year over year in 2021) is limiting the company’s bottom-line growth. Escalated total debt-total equity ratio is an added concern for the company.”

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TRTN stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. Triton International has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $70.17.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Triton International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Triton International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Triton International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Triton International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triton International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

