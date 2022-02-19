TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

TRST opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $658.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,296 shares of company stock valued at $172,676. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 260,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

