Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in January

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311.7 days.

Shares of TSUSF opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.06. Tsuruha has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

About Tsuruha

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

