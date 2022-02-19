TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TUIFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt started coverage on TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 200 ($2.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.86 on Friday. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TUI will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.