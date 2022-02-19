Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.91 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.46.

NYSE TWLO opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $434.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,517. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Twilio by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

