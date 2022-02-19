Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 23,748 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 716,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 196,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

