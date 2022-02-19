Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after purchasing an additional 382,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,579,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,544,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,098,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,401 shares of company stock valued at $214,121. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

