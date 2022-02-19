Twinbeech Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,723 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after acquiring an additional 620,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,114,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $60.81 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $189.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,461. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

