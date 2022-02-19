Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

